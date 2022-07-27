Jung (shoulder) is scheduled to begin playing in rehab games Thursday in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League as a designated hitter, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Jung has been on the shelf since late February after requiring surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder, but he's cleared a major hurdle in the recovery process over the past week by resuming live batting practice. Even though Jung's procedure was for his non-throwing shoulder, the 24-year-old still hasn't been cleared for defensive work, so he'll be limited strictly to DH duty for the start of his rehab assignment. Grant relays that the Rangers will re-evaluate Jung in the next 10 days or so before determining if he's ready to see some action in the field. Once he's activated from the minor-league 60-day injured list, Jung is eventually expected to settle back into a regular role at third base for Triple-A Round Rock.