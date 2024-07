Jung (wrist) has not been cleared to swing a bat, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Jung has not swung a bat since his last rehab game on June 20 and admitted Tuesday that his surgically repaired right wrist remains sore. A specialist has confirmed that nothing is structurally wrong with the wrist, but the lingering discomfort is worrisome. There's no timetable for Jung's return.