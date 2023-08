Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said Jung was diagnosed with a fractured left thumb Sunday, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.

The 25-year-old suffered the injury during the sixth inning of Sunday's win over the Marlins while attempting to field a line drive. Jung doesn't have an official timeline for his return, but he's likely looking at a multi-week absence, at least. Ezequiel Duran and Josh Smith are the probable replacement at third base for Texas.