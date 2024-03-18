Jung (calf) is scheduled to take live batting practice Monday, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.

If Jung's strained left calf responds well to Monday's workout, manager Bruce Bochy said that the third baseman could be available to serve as a designated hitter in an "A" game at minor-league game this weekend. Bochy has previously noted that Jung is trending toward a return to the big club's lineup for either or both of its final two exhibitions next Monday and Tuesday versus the Red Sox. If Jung is able to play the field for either of those contests without incident, he should avoid a stint on the injured list to begin the 2024 season.