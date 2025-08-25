Jung will start at third base and bat seventh in Monday's game against the Angels.

The Rangers benched Jung for four out of five games from Aug. 17 through this past Thursday, but he appears to have taken back control of the primary starting gig at third base from Cody Freeman. Jung will pick up his fourth consecutive start Monday after he went 4-for-10 with one home run, one walk, four runs and two RBI during the Rangers' weekend sweep of the Guardians.