Jung (shoulder) is taking batting practice and is on track to serve as the designated hitter in minor-league games during the 2022 season, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

Jung has been sidelined all season after undergoing shoulder surgery, but he is currently at the team's spring training facility and is expected to participate in sim games shortly. From there, he'll likely go on a rehab assignment and could be activated from the injured list in time to play in a few games with Triple-A Round Rock prior to the end of the campaign.