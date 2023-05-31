Jung went 3-for-5 with a double, a homer, two RBI and three runs scored in Tuesday's victory over the Tigers.

Jung scored the opening run Tuesday after cracking a one-out double in the second inning. He'd later extend the Rangers' lead to 9-6 in the seventh, belting a two-run homer off Tyler Holton. The 25-year-old Jung extended his hit streak to 13 games -- he's gone 21-for-49 with four home runs in that span. He's now slashing .291/.338/.527 with 12 home runs, 37 RBI and 39 runs scored through 219 plate appearances this season.