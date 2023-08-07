Jung will have surgery to stabilize his fractured left thumb and is expected to miss six weeks, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The third baseman will likely go under the knife within the next few days in an effort to get him back on the field as soon as possible. Skipper Bruce Bochy stated the expectation is that Jung will play again this season, per Sonja Chen of MLB.com, though a more concrete timeline for his return should surface after the procedure takes place. Ezequiel Duran, Josh Smith and Jonathan Ornelas could all see opportunities at the hot corner during Jung's absence.