Jung will visit a specialist Monday to evaluate his surgically repaired right wrist, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

The Rangers pulled back on Jung's hitting progression Saturday for a second time this week. "A couple of days ago he was feeling really good," Texas manager Bruce Bochy said. "We were optimistic he would be swinging [Saturday]. There is still just a little soreness in there. We want to get rid of that before we ramp him up again." The team had prepared for Jung's return this week, but depending on how Monday's visit goes, he may not be ready until after the All-Star break. Once he's been medically cleared, Jung will require a ramp-up that could include more rehab games.