Rangers' Josh Jung: Undergoes procedure
Jung underwent surgery Monday to place a screw into the top of his left foot to aid in healing a stress fracture, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Jung will return to Arizona on Thursday and will remain there for minor-league spring training. He's expected to miss between six and weeks.
