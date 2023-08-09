Jung underwent surgery Wednesday to repair the fracture in his left thumb, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Hand specialist Dr. Don Sheridan inserted a plate and screws into the thumb to stabilize the fracture, which Jung sustained while trying to field a line drive this past Sunday against the Marlins. The power-hitting 25-year-old third baseman is expected to miss around six weeks, but the hope is that he can return to the Rangers' active roster before the end of the 2023 regular season.