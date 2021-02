Texas manager Chris Woodward does not envision Jung making the major-league roster in 2021, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

There's an opportunity at third base, but the Rangers want to groom Jung, the club's top prospect, to be ready for the majors. He's had just 198 professional plate appearances, all at Single-A or below. Assistant general manager Mike Daly, who oversees player development, said last week that Jung will likely open the season at Triple-A Round Rock.