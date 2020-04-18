Play

Jung spent the offseason working on pulling the ball, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Jung, who spent a week in the rookie-level Arizona League before jumping to Low-A Hickory for 40 games in 2019, made more than 500 plate appearances between Texas Tech and pro ball. Playing that much helped Jung and the organization recognize areas of focus this offseason. "He invested a ton of time on his own and with our hitting coaches learning how to properly pull the ball and continue his growth as a multi-dimensional hitter," Rangers assistant general manager for player development Mike Daly. The team feels he can unlock more power by pulling the ball more.

