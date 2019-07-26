Forsythe started at first base and went 1-for-2 with two walks and two runs scored in Thursday's 11-3 win over the Athletics.

Forsythe has started all three games at first base since the Rangers demoted Ronald Guzman to Triple-A Nashville. He's been in the lineup against right-handers and left-handers. He and Danny Santana will share first base, although Santana, who has been a more dangerous hitter, may eventually land there most games.