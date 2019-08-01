Forsythe started at third base and went 2-for-5 with two RBI in Wednesday's 9-7 win over the Mariners.

Forsythe replaced Asdrubel Cabrera, who was eventually designated for assignment following the game. That obviously opens up playing time at third base, which will provide an opportunity for Forsythe, but the Rangers plan to use Isiah Kiner-Falefa as the primary third basemen for the remainder of the season. Forsythe will continue to move around the infield at third, second and first base.