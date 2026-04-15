Gore (2-1) took the loss against the Athletics on Tuesday, allowing two runs on three hits and six walks while striking out five batters over 4.2 innings.

It's somewhat impressive that Gore was able to emerge with just two runs allowed on his stat line given the six walks. The Rangers left six of the batters who reached against the lefty on base, but the two runs they scored against him were enough to get the victory. Gore hadn't previously had control problems this season -- he allowed a tolerable five walks over 16.1 innings across his first three starts -- but he did struggle with walks during the second half of last year, so it's something to keep an eye on. His overall 3.00 ERA and 30:11 K:BB through 21 frames to begin the campaign remain promising.