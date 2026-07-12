Rangers' MacKenzie Gore: Decent in start on short rest

Gore allowed one run on two hits and a walk while striking out four over four innings in a no-decision versus the Astros.

Jacob deGrom was scratched due to a glute injury, and Gore stepped up to pitch on short rest. Gore threw 39 of 65 pitches for strikes and limited the damage to a Jose Altuve solo shot in the fourth inning. Gore had given up 12 runs over his previous 10 innings. The southpaw is now at a 4.63 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 115:41 K:BB through 105 innings over 20 starts this season. Expect him to go back to normal rest after the All-Star break, though his effectiveness Sunday in a shorter outing could be something to keep an eye on.