Rangers' MacKenzie Gore: Fans nine Monday

Gore allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out nine batters over 5.1 innings in a no-decision against the Angels on Monday.

Gore was dominant in the outing, racking up 22 swinging strikes and nine punchouts. However, he needed 103 pitches to get through 5.1 frames, and the Rangers' offense didn't come to life until the 10th inning, so he had to settle for a no-decision. Regardless, Gore tied his second-highest strikeout total of the campaign and has now given up just one earned run over 11.1 frames across his past two starts. He's lined up to make his next start on the road against the Athletics.