Gore (ankle) was seen throwing a bullpen session Wednesday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Gore wasn't expected to be entering spring training with any restrictions after a minor right ankle impingement kept him out of action for the final week of the 2025 season, but his ability to throw a side session on the second day of camp confirms he's healthy. Acquired in January in a deal that sent five prospects to Washington, Gore is likely penciled in to begin his first season with Texas as the Rangers' No. 3 starter behind Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi (core).