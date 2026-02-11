Rangers' MacKenzie Gore: Opens camp with bullpen session
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gore (ankle) was seen throwing a bullpen session Wednesday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.
Gore wasn't expected to be entering spring training with any restrictions after a minor right ankle impingement kept him out of action for the final week of the 2025 season, but his ability to throw a side session on the second day of camp confirms he's healthy. Acquired in January in a deal that sent five prospects to Washington, Gore is likely penciled in to begin his first season with Texas as the Rangers' No. 3 starter behind Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi (core).
