The Nationals traded Gore to the Rangers on Thursday in exchange for Gavin Fien, Alejandro Rosario (elbow), Abimelec Ortiz, Devin Fitz-Gerald (shoulder) and Yeremy Cabrera, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Gore was seemingly on his way to enjoying a breakout campaign in 2025, but he collapsed after the All-Star break, turning in a 6.75 ERA and 1.70 WHIP over 49.1 innings across his final 11 starts. The 26-year-old lefty still has plenty to offer fantasy managers, however, as he's tallied at least 180 strikeouts in each of the last two seasons while starting 30 games in both years. Moving from Washington to Texas should also raise his ceiling for wins.