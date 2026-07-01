Rangers' MacKenzie Gore: Stuck with loss after one bad frame

Gore (5-7) took the loss Wednesday, giving up five runs on seven hits and a walk over five innings as the Rangers fell 9-4 to the Guardians. He struck out seven.

All five runs against the southpaw came in the second inning, highlighted by a three-run homer from David Fry, and Texas offense was never able to climb out of the hole. It's the first time since May 7 that Gore has been tagged for more than four runs, but since the beginning of June he's stumbled to a 4.92 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 39:12 K:BB over 34.2 innings. He'll look to get back on track in his next start, which is scheduled to come at home early next week against the Angels.