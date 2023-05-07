Perez did not factor in the decision in Sunday's win over the Angels. He allowed seven runs on eight hits and three walks with two strikeouts in 3.2 innings.

Both Perez and Jose Suarez struggled in a high-scoring contest that was at 11-7 through four innings. Perez had allowed a total of seven runs (six earned) over his previous four starts combined. The 32-year-old southpaw saw his ERA rise to 3.86 with a 1.55 WHIP and 28:12 K:BB across 37.1 innings through seven starts this season. He'll hope this is just a blip on the radar. Perez is tentatively scheduled for a favorable road start in Oakland during next weekend's four-game series.