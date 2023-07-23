Perez (8-3) earned the win Sunday over the Dodgers, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out six over six innings.

Perez got off to a terrible start, allowing a grand slam to Max Muncy in the first inning. The veteran southpaw settled down after that, and the Rangers' offense took care of the rest to give Perez his first win of the month. He's now at a 4.91 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 68:38 K:BB through 102.2 innings over 19 starts this season. Perez is lined up to make his next start on the road in San Diego.