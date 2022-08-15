Perez did not factor into the decision against the Mariners on Sunday, allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits while striking out seven and walking five over six innings.

It was not his best outing, but Perez helped keep the Rangers in the game, throwing 66 of 105 pitches for strikes across six frames and allowing one earned run. The five walks were a single-game season high for the veteran lefty. Perez now has 15 quality starts on the year and has picked up four in his last five outings. He will take a 2.79 ERA into his next appearance.