Perez (0-2) was tagged with the loss Sunday against the Angels after allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits and three walks while fanning five across four innings.

Perez allowed three earned runs across four frames for the second straight outing and once again showed command issues after issuing three walks. The 31-year-old southpaw has been struggling to begin the season, as he has allowed seven runs (six earned) on 12 hits and four walks while fanning seven over his first eight innings this year. He'll look to bounce back in his next start, scheduled for Saturday at Oakland.