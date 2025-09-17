Kelly (12-8) took the loss Tuesday against the Astros, allowing six runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out one over three innings.

Kelly never fully settled in, and his outing unraveled in the fourth when he allowed three runs to score on five consecutive hits on just 12 pitches without recording an out before being lifted from the game. A runner the right-hander left on base would also come around to score, saddling him with his highest run total allowed in a start since April 3, when he was tagged for nine by the Yankees. It also marked Kelly's shortest outing since 2022, a discouraging result for a Texas team fighting for playoff positioning. The 36-year-old will look to rebound in his next scheduled start against the Twins, a matchup with added weight given the Rangers' loss Tuesday.