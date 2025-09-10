Kelly (12-7) earned the win Wednesday over the Brewers, allowing three runs on 10 hits across 5.2 innings. He struck out six.

Kelly's day got off to an inauspicious start, as he gave up back-to-back homers to Brice Turang and Jackson Chourio to lead off the game. However, the right-hander would right the ship and keep the Brewers from scoring again until the sixth inning en route to a 6-3 Texas victory. The 36-year-old Kelly has been sharp of late, posting a 2.61 ERA over his last six outings (38 innings). He'll look to keep it going his next time out, tentatively scheduled for next week on the road against the Astros.