White was promoted to Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

White was called up to Texas last week and pitched two relief innings when the Rangers cobbled together a bullpen night after scheduled starter Jon Gray was scratched due to a blister. He was subsequently optioned back to Double-A Frisco and made one start before earning a promotion to Round Rock. White had a 3.51 ERA over 56.1 innings this season for the RoughRiders and has thrown 78 innings overall at the Double-A level. He's expected to make his debut for the Express this weekend.