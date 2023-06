The Rangers recalled White from Double-A Frisco on Tuesday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

The 23-year-old righty holds a 3.54 ERA and 1.15 WHIP through 53.1 frames across 11 starts in Double-A, but he will work out of the Rangers' bullpen as a multi-inning reliever. Joining him in the big leagues will be Cody Bradford, moving Cole Ragans and Yerry Rodriguez down to Triple-A Round Rock.