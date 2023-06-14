White (0-1) was tagged with Tuesday's loss to the Angels. He allowed three runs on four hits and one walk while striking out two over two-plus relief innings.

White was called up from Double-A Frisco to give the Rangers innings on a night when scheduled starter Jon Gray was scratched due to a blister. It was White's MLB debut. He followed starter Cody Bradford, who was also called up to start Tuesday. White is not expected to remain up with the Rangers, who were desperate for innings after using four relievers over seven innings Monday.