Corbin didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Angels, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks in five innings. He struck out six.

Corbin has really settled into Texas' rotation this season, having now pitched at least five innings in 16 straight starts. Additionally, the veteran southpaw has given up two runs or fewer in five consecutive outings, and he matched a season low in hits allowed Tuesday. Corbin will take a 3.78 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 93:32 K:BB across 109.2 innings into this weekend's scheduled appearance in Seattle against the Mariners, who have a poor .660 OPS versus left-handed pitching at home since the beginning of June.