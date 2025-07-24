Corbin allowed one run on five hits and no walks while striking out seven batters over 5.2 innings in a no-decision against the Athletics on Wednesday.

Corbin was pulled having thrown just 69 pitches, exiting with two outs in the sixth frame after having giving up his lone run in that inning. He may have been running out of steam -- the A's strung together three straight two-out knocks after having recorded just two hits across the first five frames -- but it was nonetheless another strong outing by the veteran southpaw, who has allowed three or fewer runs in each of his past five starts. Corbin has a strong 2.54 ERA and 28:6 K:BB over 28.1 innings during that stretch, suggesting that his improbable bounce-back campaign at the age of 36 may be sustainable. He's at a 3.78 ERA and 1.27 WHIP through 19 starts on the season after finishing with an ERA of no better than 5.20 in each of his previous four campaigns.