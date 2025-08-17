Corbin (6-9) took the loss Saturday, coughing up seven runs on eight hits and two walks over 2.1 innings in a 14-2 rout at the hands of the Blue Jays. He struck out two.

The veteran lefty held Toronto off the board in the first inning, but a six-run second by the home squad quickly took the suspense out of the game. It was Corbin's shortest and worst start of the season, and while it was the first time since June 23 he's been tagged for more than three earned runs, he appears to be fading -- he's failed to last five innings in three straight trips to the mound. Corbin will take a 4.45 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 99:40 K:BB through 119.1 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come on the road next week in Kansas City.