Corbin (6-8) took the loss Sunday against Philadelphia, conceding three runs on four hits and three walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out one.

The veteran southpaw was pulled relatively early for the second straight start at 78 pitches, after he was yanked following a three-inning, 72-pitch outing against the Yankees on Monday. Corbin pitched relatively well in this contest, inducing 11 whiffs, but couldn't make it through the fifth after allowing four of the first five batters to reach base. Through 117 total innings, the 36-year-old owns a 4.00 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 97:38 K:BB but could be facing difficulty notching wins and quality starts if he continues to see quick hooks. Corbin lines up for another difficult test in his next start, currently scheduled to be at Toronto next weekend.