Corbin (7-9) earned the win Tuesday against the Angels, allowing three hits and one walk in eight shutout innings. He struck out eight.

On a day when the Rangers learned that ace Nathan Eovaldi (shoulder) is unlikely to return this season, Corbin delivered arguably his finest performance of the year. The veteran southpaw matched a season high in innings, fell one punchout shy of his season best and tied a season low in hits allowed while logging his first scoreless start of at least six frames on the campaign. Corbin will carry a 4.33 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 109:43 K:BB over 131 innings into his next scheduled start, which is set to be a tough matchup against an Arizona club with an .830 OPS versus left-handed pitching since the beginning of August.