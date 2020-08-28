Guzman was recalled from the Rangers' alternate training site Friday.
Guzman was on the Rangers' Opening Day roster, but he's spent time at alternate camp since the end of July. However, he'll return to the active roster after Danny Santana (oblique) was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday. Guzman should serve as depth at first base, but Derek Dietrich should receive the bulk of the playing time while Santana is sidelined.
