Walcott is slashing .269/.333/.612 with six home runs, five doubles, four steals and a 17.3 percent strikeout rate over his last 16 games for Double-A Frisco.

The Bahamian phenom is the youngest active player at Double-A and understandably got off to a modest start to the year, but he's accessing his huge raw power with regularity over the past few weeks. Walcott is slashing .249/.341/.449 with eight home runs, 11 steals, an 11.2 percent walk rate and a 22 percent strikeout rate in 47 games for the RoughRiders and he doesn't turn 20 until spring training next year.