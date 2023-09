The Rangers promoted Walcott from the rookie-level Arizona Complex League to High-A Hickory on Sunday.

At just 17 years and five months old, Walcott will become the youngest player in the South Atlantic League. Walcott received the green light to bypass an assignment to Single-A Down East after he slashed .273/.325/.524 with seven home runs and nine stolen bases across 157 plate appearances in the ACL.