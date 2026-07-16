Rangers' Sebastian Walcott: On rehab assignment

Walcott (elbow) began a rehab assignment at the rookie-level Arizona Complex League this week and has gone 3-for-6 with one home run and one stolen base.

Working his way back from internal brace surgery on his right elbow, Walcott has been used in the designated hitter spot in his first two rehab games. He's been playing catch, but it's not clear when he will be ready to play the field in games. Walcott finished the 2025 season at Double-A Frisco and will either return to that level or move up to Triple-A Round Rock as his rehab advances.