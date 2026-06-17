Rangers' Sebastian Walcott: Remains on schedule for return

Walcott (elbow) will being to ramp up his activity soon and is still on track for a late-July, early-August return to a minor-league affiliate, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Walcott, who has played catch at moderate distances and swung off a tee while rehabbing in Arizona, was brought to Arlington over the weekend for a change of environment. His rehab from an internal brace procedure on his right elbow has gone according to plan. "I feel pretty good, I feel physical," Walcott said. "I'm looking forward to being back soon. The rehab has been going really smoothly, so I'm happy with that." Walcott's career left off at Double-A Frisco, for whom he played 124 games in 2025, and could rejoin the organization at Triple-A Round Rock when ready to return.