Frazier went 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles, two runs scored and one RBI during Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

The 34-year-old entered Wednesday's contest with one single through his first 14 plate appearances, so the barrage of extra-base hits was a welcome sight. Frazier should continue to see the bulk of his opportunities at first base with Isiah Kiner-Falefa off to a solid start at third base.