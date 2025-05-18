Mahle (5-1) earned the win Saturday against the Astros, giving up one run on five hits and two walks across six innings. He struck out three.

Mahle surrendered a run on two hits during the opening inning but blanked Houston for the following five frames for his sixth quality start of the campaign. The right-hander has yet to allow more than two runs in any of his 10 starts and has been one of the best starters in baseball early in 2025 with a 1.47 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 40:18 K:BB over 55 innings.