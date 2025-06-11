Mahle (6-3) earned the win Tuesday against Minnesota after giving up four runs on 10 hits and one walk in 5.2 innings. He struck out three.

Mahle was knocked around for a season-high 10 hits allowed, and he's now surrendered a season-high four runs in consecutive starts. The 30-year-old right-hander served up just two home runs in his first 12 outings, but he's been tagged for two long balls over his past two appearances. Mahle still owns a strong 2.34 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 56:27 K:BB through 77 innings in 2025, and he'll try to keep the ball in the yard in his next scheduled start versus the lowly White Sox.