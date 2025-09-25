Mahle (6-4) took the loss Thursday against the Twins, allowing one run on five hits and a walk across five innings. He struck out four.

While Byron Buxton's leadoff homer in the first inning proved to be the lone blemish against Mahle, the Rangers failed to provide any support offensively in an eventual 4-0 defeat. Regardless, it was an encouraging showing from Mahle in what will likely be his final outing of the season. In two starts following a three-month absence due to a shoulder strain, the right-hander's allowed just one run on nine hits while striking out 11 over 9.2 innings. Across 16 starts (86.2 innings) this year, Mahle's posted an impressive 2.18 ERA with a 1.13 WHIP and 66:29 K:BB.