Mahle pitched 4.2 scoreless innings with six strikeouts and took a no-decision in Friday's extra-innings loss to the Marlins. He allowed four hits and one walk.

The Texas right-hander returned from a shoulder injury that had kept him out since mid-June. Mahle showed up with his swing-and-miss stuff, as he generated an impressive 12 whiffs out of his 68 total pitches to notch six or more Ks for the third time this season. Overall, the free-agent-to-be has produced a 2.20 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 62:28 K:BB in 81.2 innings across 15 appearances. Mahle currently projects to make his next start against one of his former clubs, the Twins, at home next week.