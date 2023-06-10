Rodriguez was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday.

Rodriguez made four relief appearances for the Rangers earlier in the year but didn't do much of note, allowing two runs on four hits across four innings while striking out one batter and walking two. His 4.91 ERA and 16.9 percent walk rate in 15 outings for Round Rock suggest he'll be limited to low-leverage duty in the majors. Spencer Howard was demoted in a corresponding move.