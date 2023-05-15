The Rangers optioned Rodriguez to Triple-A Round Rock on Monday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Rodriguez allowed two runs in two relief innings during his brief time up in the majors. He'll head back to the minors to make room for lefty Cody Bradford, who was called up from Triple-A to make a start Monday versus Atlanta.
