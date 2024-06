Rosario (face) is out of the lineup for Monday's game versus the Mariners.

The Mariners are starting right-hander Bryan Woo, so Rosario might not have been in the lineup regardless, but he's now on the bench for a second straight day after being struck on the face by a pitch in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Pirates. He's considered day-to-day, but it's not clear whether Rosario will be available Monday.