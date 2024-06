Rosario went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI on Friday against Atlanta.

With both Brandon Lowe and Taylor Walls back healthy, Rosario has found his playing time nearly exclusively against lefties. He's hit well in the role, maintaining a .393 average with three RBI and four runs scored across his last 10 games, but he's started only one of the Rays' last six matchups against righties.