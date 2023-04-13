Bristo struck out four over three hitless innings Thursday, earning a save in a 9-3 victory over the Red Sox.

While Bristo shouldn't be expected to receive many three-inning save opportunities, it was quite a debut for the 28-year-old righthander. He'd issue just one walk while striking out four to close out the Rays' 13-consecutive victory. Despite the impressive performance, Bristo won't likely serve more than an occasional long relief role in Tampa Bay. He posted a 4.56 ERA in 53.1 innings last season with Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes-Barre before signing a minor-league deal with the Rays in January.